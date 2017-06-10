Strider Cup Race

Strider Cup races are the highest level national Strider sanctioned races that give small children and people with special needs a chance to put their Strider Balance Bike skills to the test at several stops across the USA and worldwide. These unique Strider organized and operated events cater directly to children 2-5 years old who want to experience the thrill of racing. Children of all sizes and skill levels are welcome to participate. Strider No-Pedal Balance Bikes are developed for both learning the ropes of riding and honing advanced skills in racing.