Stuart Bay in 3D

“My art is what I do with what I find physically and visually. The variety of mediums I use give me the opportunity to create the unexpected form the ordinary while I ask the viewer to engage with the results.” – Stuart Bay

Stuart was an award winning professional artist working in collage, assemblage, sculpture, filmmaking, film photography, video, digital photography and digital collage photographs. This show focuses on the three dimensional assemblages and sculptures that Bay created from found objects over his lifetime.

He had solo and group shows in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Colorado, Montana, Texas, Oregon and Strasbourg, France. His film “T… is for Teacher” received an Academy Award Nomination.

Stuart earned a degree in color and design at Rudolph Schaeffer School of Design in San Francisco, a bachelor's degree in film and television from Montana State University, Bozeman, MT, and a graduate degree in communication with emphasis in television and photography at Indiana University, Bloomington, IN.

For many years he photographed and edited for WCCO-TV CBS in Minneapolis, MN. He was a member of Multi-Media, a company specializing in creative marketing whose large clients included Jostens, 3M, Kodak, Honeywell, AMP and Brittanica.

As a teacher, he shared his knowledge of design, fusing educational knowledge with commercial work. He has taught at the University of Minnesota, College of Art & Design, and University of St Thomas both in Minneapolis, MN. In the late 1990s Bay moved to Omaha to teach at Creighton University while Fr. Don Doll was on sabbatical. In addition to his work at Creighton he taught at Metropolitan Community College and was the Art Department Program Director for art at Iowa Western Community College, Council Bluffs, IA, from which he retired in 2010.

Stuart Arthur Bay was born in Butte, Montana in 1939 and died in June 2015 in Omaha, Nebraska.