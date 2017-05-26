Summer Reading Program (SRP) Kickoff - May 26

Omaha Public Library (OPL) invites you to participate in the annual Summer Reading Program (SRP)! With great reads and free activities for all ages, OPL can help keep everyone in the family engaged throughout the summer.

Join us for kick-off celebrations at OPL locations on May 26 and 27. The fun begins at W. Dale Clark Main Library (215 S. 15th St.) on Friday, May 26, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and continues on Saturday, May 27, 1-3 p.m., at all other OPL branch locations. Enjoy activities inside and outside the library at these fabulous kick-off parties – music, games, crafts, food and more! Register for SRP and begin reading to earn fantastic prizes all summer long. Prizes for kids and teens include a book bag, coupons to local venues, a book, an entry for a NEST 529 scholarship drawing, vouchers to attend an Omaha Storm Chasers baseball game, and entries into a drawing for gift certificates and more. Adults who achieve summer reading goals are entered into drawings for zoo memberships and Hy-Vee gift cards.

In 2016, a record-setting 28,412 people participated in SRP and logged an outstanding 251,320 reading hours! It’s so easy to do and it’s for everyone! Register for the program at an upcoming OPL event, omahalibrary.org, or at any of OPL’s 12 locations. Kids, teens and adults can earn prizes by reading and/or listening to books for 10 hours. Audio CDs, eBooks and Playaways count for SRP as well. Log the time for books you read/listen to online to receive/be eligible to win prizes.

There will be no excuses for those complaining of boredom this summer. OPL’s calendar is packed with entertaining, informative and interesting programs. Because of the “Build a Better World” theme, there’s a particular focus on programs that introduce science and engineering concepts. There will also be opportunities to meet wild animals up-close, play life-sized games, participate in special storytimes, and learn some valuable life skills! See the full lineup in OPL’s all-in-one programming guide available at your local branch, or at omahalibrary.org. You may register for these activities online.

Thank you to the Summer Reading Program presenting sponsor Richard Brooke Foundation; premier sponsors Mutual of Omaha, Sokolof Foundation in memory of Richard Rosinsky, and a special donor-advised fund of the Jewish Federation of Omaha Foundation; and to the Omaha Public Library Foundation and Friends of Omaha Public Library for their additional support. Many thanks to our in-kind sponsors for providing additional incentives for reading this summer: Bruegger’s Bagels, Burger King, Chipotle Mexican Grill, City of Omaha Parks and Recreation, Family Fun Center XL, Fat Brain Toys, Friends of OPL, Grover Ice, Moylan IcePlex, NEST – Nebraska’s 529 College Savings Plans, O Comic Con, Omaha Children’s Museum, Omaha Public Schools, Omaha Storm Chasers, Papio Fun Park, Pizza Hut, Pizza West, Raising Cane’s, SkateDaze, SONIC Drive-In, Swimtastic, That Pottery Place, The Bookworm, and The Rose Theater.

Visit omahalibrary.org for information on summer programs and events at Omaha Public Library’s 12 locations.