Team USA Brings Olympic Spirit to Omaha with WinterFest Celebration

On Nov. 11, the Team USA WinterFest tour presented by HERSHEY’S will make its stop in Omaha, NE at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village. Olympians Cory Christensen (curling), Nina Spatola Rother (curling), and Curt Tomasevicz (bobsled and skeleton) will host a meet and greet with fans. The tour stop will feature a number of interactive elements, including a HERSHEY’S S’moresmobile, Bobsled Boomerang and Stage, along with OREO’s Team USA Curling Challenge and the Social Media Truck. Join us on Nov. 11 from 11 AM – 5 PM for a free and open to the public event in spirit of the upcoming Olympic Games!