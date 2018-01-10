Tennis with Overcoats at The Waiting Room

Tennis Music

with Overcoats

Tickets: $16 ADV / $18 DOS

On sale 8/25 at 10am: http://bit.ly/TennisOmaha

Doors at 7pm

ALL AGES

Tennis continue their extensive North American tour in celebration of their fourth full-length album, Yours Conditionally. After a cross country tour in the Spring/Summer supporting artists including Spoon, The Shins and Father John Misty the band is primed to head out on a Fall Headline tour crisscrossing the United States; their largest to date.Yours Conditionally -- out now on Mutually Detrimental via Thirty Tigers and available at all record stores as well as via iTunes and Spotify -- continues to receive praise from NPR's "Weekend Edition," Interview Magazine, W, New York Magazine and many more.The new record was composed both on land and at sea during a five-month sailing trip through the Sea of Cortez. Upon returning, Tennis' husband-and-wife team of Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore self-produced the record in a small cabin in Fraser, CO. It was mixed by Spoon's Jim Eno at Public HiFi.Now based in Denver, Moore and Riley began writing music together as a way to document the history of their time living aboard a sailboat. The result was their first release, Cape Dory. Moore and Riley followed Cape Dory with Young and Old, which The New Yorker described as "winsome as it is ebullient" and debuted #1 on Billboard's Heatseeker Chart and #1 on CMJ Top 200, where it remained for three straight weeks. The album also debuted on Soundscan's "New Artist Chart" at #1, remaining there for nine consecutive weeks. Their newest record comes on the heels of the group's most recent release, 2014's Ritual in Repeat, which received rave reviews from The New York Times, NPR's "All Things Considered" and "Fresh Air," TIME, Vogue, Pitchfork, The FADER, Entertainment Weekly and many more. The band has performed on "The Late Show with David Letterman," "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "Conan" and "Last Call with Carson Daly."