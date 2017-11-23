Thanksgiving at Society 1854 at the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District

Celebrate Thanksgiving Day with family and friends at Society 1854 at the new Omaha Marriott Downtown. Guests will enjoy a family-style meal highlighting local and regional cuisine in an exceptional space inspired by Omaha’s industrial roots.

Cost: $25.99 per person (served family-style)

For Reservations: Call 531-444-4049 or make a reservation through Open Table at https://www.opentable.com/r/society-1854-an-omaha-eatery-omaha.

During the Omaha Marriott Downtown’s first Thanksgiving dinner, guests will enjoy:

SOUP or SALAD

Local Squash Soup/Kabocha Squash/Sweet & Sour Cabbage/Herbed Cracker

~

Autumn Salad/Local Field Greens/Stewed Cranberry/Candied Walnut/Chevre/Herb Vinaigrette

CHOICE OF ENTREE

Roasted Turkey/Herb & Butter Basted/Giblet and Neck Gravy/House-made Cranberry Preserves

~

Root Vegetable “Pot Pie”/Roasted Potato, Celeriac, Carrot, Shallot, Squash/Puff Pastry/Mushroom Gravy

SIDES

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy,

Roasted Sweet Potatoes/House-made Marshmallow/Spiced Cranberries,

Green Bean Casserole/Braised Pork Belly/Fried Onions/Mushroom Gravy,

Turkey Stuffing/Leg Confit/Autumn Herbs, and

Honey Roasted Carrots with Chinese 5 Spice Rub

DESSERTS

Pumpkin Cheesecake,

Pecan and Chocolate Bourbon Tart,

Pumpkin and Cream Cheese Roulade,

Caramel Apple Cake, and

Assortment of Cookies