A traditional folk and bluegrass band, The Avett Brothers are coming back to Stir Cove touring with material from their new album, True Sadness. Leading sold out shows, the four-member group had a humble farm growing upbringing and share their relatable stories through their music. They have a discography of 14 albums to back that up. The band is made up of Bob Crawford, Joe Kwon, Seth Avett, and Scott Avett.