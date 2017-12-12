The Funny Ladies of Omaha Presents:

The FLOcase: A Comedy Show

Tickets: $5

On sale now: http://bit.ly/2zLrkMu

ALL AGES Doors at 8pm The FLOcase is back with an all new line up of some of the best and brightest femme comics in Omaha and Lincoln. Join us as we take the stage to crack wise and entertain. Featuring the talents of some of the funniest ladies you'll ever see, FLOcase is set to bust both guts and gender stereotypes. We will have a donation box for undies to go to YES: Youth Emergency Services. These donations will assist young people in their teens and early 20s living with housing insecurity. Plan to attend this 8 p.m. show and enjoy the talents of:

Kendra Karbowski

Shondrea Thompson

Aysha Lawson

Mallory Wallace

Serenity Dougherty

Makayla KelleyT

wo Girls and a Pup (improv)

and your host for the evening,

Angi Sada.