The Funk Hunters | Fri. Jan. 26th Waiting Room Omaha

to Google Calendar - The Funk Hunters | Fri. Jan. 26th Waiting Room Omaha - 2018-01-26 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Funk Hunters | Fri. Jan. 26th Waiting Room Omaha - 2018-01-26 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Funk Hunters | Fri. Jan. 26th Waiting Room Omaha - 2018-01-26 21:00:00 iCalendar - The Funk Hunters | Fri. Jan. 26th Waiting Room Omaha - 2018-01-26 21:00:00

http://bit.ly/2hSVO3V

The Waiting Room Maple St, Omaha, Nebraska 68104

Rad Kadillac Productions is pleased to present:

The Funk Hunters

Soul City Tour

Friday, January 26th

The Waiting Room Lounge | OmahaDoors: 8p | Show: 9p | All Ages

Tickets: $13 adv. | $15 dos

On Sale 10/20 via http://bit.ly/2hSVO3V

The Funk Hunters:Borrowing inspiration from classic funk and hip-hop, The Funk Hunters are putting the soul back into electronic dance music. Having honed their craft over 450 performances in 16 countries, the DJ duo's show is a brilliant technical display of creative collaboration between 4 turntables. But words can't do justice to two friends whose passion is dance floor mastery – breathless audiences at global festivals including Coachella, Osheaga, Burning Man, Rhythm & Vines, Shambhala, Electric Forest, and Envision are the ultimate testament.Based in Vancouver BC, Nick Middleton and Duncan Smith define the west coast bass sound and elevate it with their stunning custom-curated visuals and animated stage presence. Spend an evening with this charismatic duo and you'll see that the band's lifestyle is as relaxed as the west coast, but their sound is global and booming.

Info
The Waiting Room Maple St, Omaha, Nebraska 68104 View Map
http://bit.ly/2hSVO3V
to Google Calendar - The Funk Hunters | Fri. Jan. 26th Waiting Room Omaha - 2018-01-26 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Funk Hunters | Fri. Jan. 26th Waiting Room Omaha - 2018-01-26 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Funk Hunters | Fri. Jan. 26th Waiting Room Omaha - 2018-01-26 21:00:00 iCalendar - The Funk Hunters | Fri. Jan. 26th Waiting Room Omaha - 2018-01-26 21:00:00