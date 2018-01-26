The Funk Hunters | Fri. Jan. 26th Waiting Room Omaha

Rad Kadillac Productions is pleased to present:

The Funk Hunters

Soul City Tour

Friday, January 26th

The Waiting Room Lounge | OmahaDoors: 8p | Show: 9p | All Ages

Tickets: $13 adv. | $15 dos

On Sale 10/20 via http://bit.ly/2hSVO3V

The Funk Hunters:Borrowing inspiration from classic funk and hip-hop, The Funk Hunters are putting the soul back into electronic dance music. Having honed their craft over 450 performances in 16 countries, the DJ duo's show is a brilliant technical display of creative collaboration between 4 turntables. But words can't do justice to two friends whose passion is dance floor mastery – breathless audiences at global festivals including Coachella, Osheaga, Burning Man, Rhythm & Vines, Shambhala, Electric Forest, and Envision are the ultimate testament.Based in Vancouver BC, Nick Middleton and Duncan Smith define the west coast bass sound and elevate it with their stunning custom-curated visuals and animated stage presence. Spend an evening with this charismatic duo and you'll see that the band's lifestyle is as relaxed as the west coast, but their sound is global and booming.