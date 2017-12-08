The Gathering 2018

I can be. I will be. Watch me. The Gathering of CUES Greats! Saturday, March 24, 2018 5:30pm Cocktails | 7:00pm Dinner at Embassy Suites LaVista

Embassy Suites La Vista 12520 Westport Parkway, La Vista, Nebraska 68128

The 38th Annual Gathering fundraiser, benefits all three CUES Supported Schools – Sacred Heart, All Saints, and Holy Name. Please join us on March 24, 2018 at the Embassy Suites in La Vista, NE at 5:30 P.M. Cost $125.00 per person. Corporate sponsorship available.

CUES delivers financial support and operational guidance to three of North Omaha’s inner-city schools – Sacred Heart, All Saints, and Holy Name.  CUES supported schools provide quality education and pertinent programming for children with the hopes of transforming lives and building hope for a sustainable and successful future.

Embassy Suites La Vista 12520 Westport Parkway, La Vista, Nebraska 68128
