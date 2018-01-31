The Holdup at The Waiting Room

The Holdup

The Holdup is a California based Reggae band with heavy influences in the genres of R&B and Hip Hop. Since releasing their debut album, Stay Gold, the band has garnered a great deal of commercial success and moved on to sell tens of thousands of records nationwide. Stay Gold debuted at #1 on the iTunes Reggae charts and the single “Good Times” was on rotation at a large number of radio stations across San Francisco and the greater Bay Area. Every album from The Holdup since then has found the band reaching a new milestone. From 2010’s Confidence leading the band to receive iTunes’ Best New Reggae Artist of 2010 award, to 2011’s Still Gold peaking at #2 on the Billboard reggae chart. Their heavy urban appeal has even led to features on Mac Miller’s “MostDope” blog and 2 Chainz’ “Most Expensivest Shit” video series presented by GQ. The band’s latest release, Leaves In The Pool was met with heavy acclaim and debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Reggae chart. Following the release, The Holdup have found themselves touring more in 2017 than ever before and continue to hit the road while putting out singles that challenge you to find a better song in their discography.

The band first began performing their songs at local venues around San Jose and a fan base quickly developed for their catchy multi-genre delivery. The success of their live show and the growing popularity around radio play found them performing and touring with a number of amazing artists. From Reggae mainstays like Collie Buddz and Steel Pulse, to the more mainstream side of things with Rebelution, Dirty Heads and Iration. They’ve even shared stages with the likes of 2 Chainz and Rae Sremmurd.