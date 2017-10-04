For 5 years, during the prime artistic era of 1979-1983 in New York, the legendary Mudd Club existed to either ruin your social status and career or birth it. If you got into this nightclub, with the likes of Basquiat, Rolling Stones wives and Keith Haring, you were privileged to witness historical moments that are now being told by the one man responsible for securing the door, Richard Boch. On October 12, Boch will discuss some of these monumental stories from the punk and experimental art era of the early 80’s. Moderated by Scott Severin, a Nebraskan transplant who was a young artist at the time and allowed entry despite his young age. Hifi house calls this “the greatest club in the universe,” welcoming the public to experience an intimate conversation, for free. Registration is highly encouraged via their website above. Don’t get stuck outside looking in; Your name must definitely be on the list.