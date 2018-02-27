The Magical World of Disney Trivia 2 at The Waiting Room

You asked for it and now it is finally returning! Midwest Elite Concerts in conjunction with 1% Productions and PWP Live, brings you the second ever "The Magical World of Disney Trivia" at the prestigious Waiting Room Lounge on Tuesday, February 27th.

As always our trivia events have free admission and are all ages.We will be covering anything and everything that is the world of disney.

Prizes to include bar tabs, concert tickets, wrestling tickets to PWP Live, stuff from Omaha Steaks, Bath & Body Works, & MORE!!!!Think you are a disney know it all? Come prove it!

All Ages Event

Doors at 7, Showtime at 8