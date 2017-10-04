The Menzingers with Salt Creek and Centerpiece

Five years removed from their critically heralded third LP, On The Impossible Past, Scranton, Pennsylvania pop punk band The Menzingers are back with After the Party. The band’s 2014 follow-up to Impossible Past, Rented World, hinted at a preservation of the urgent but ardent hopelessness of the former, but it wasn’t fully rechanneled until After the Party. From the outset, After the Party challenges that hopelessness, kicking things off with the lyric “Oh yeah, everything is terrible” on “Tellin’ Lies.” In effect, the album serves as a sober look back on the band’s youth, and as it pleads with the future to hold off, there’s no denying its pit-in-the-stomach mood as the band’s return to form. In support of the new record, The Menzingers play at Sokol Underground on October 11, and a pair of Nebraska bands, Salt Creek and Centerpiece — both of whom released debut EPs this year — open the show. Head over to thirdstringproductions.com for more information. Tickets are $18.

