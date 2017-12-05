Mark Patrick Presents:

The New Wave: The Sequel

Kut-Tron / Wakanda / Cody Rathman / Mary Ruth / K3rtis Montano / Walt Fortune

Tickets: $5

On sale now: http://bit.ly/2ht6WFb

ALL AGES Doors at 7:30pm

This is the 2nd show in The New Wave series! We have 6 extremely talented acts from various genres who will be blessing the stage on Dec 5th.

Every one of these artists are hungry, hard working professionals who are constantly perfecting their craft on every level! Come out and see what all the buzz is about!!