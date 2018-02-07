The Pump and Dump Show | Omaha, NE

The Pump and Dump Show is back by popular demand for its 6th nationwide tour: more hilarious, more raw, and more “Parentally Incorrect” than ever. Get yourself out of the house, for once, and join comedians Shayna Ferm and Tracey Tee to laugh – hard – about all the things that usually make you cry. It’s rough out there in the Momosphere – you’ve earned a night out!

Treat yourself and your #BREEDER friends to this cathartic evening of music and comedy hailed as “The Best Moms’ Night Out Ever." Enjoy a live, interactive event filled with original songs, games, prizes, special guests, and a much-needed jolt of validation and commiseration that will make you laugh your c-section scar open.

This tour is also a celebration of Shayna and Tracey’s highly anticipated book, Parentally Incorrect: True Tales by Real Moms About the F**ked Up Things Their Kids Have Done, which highlights one of the most popular segments from the show, where audience members’ submit their own ‘most f**ked up’ stories about their children and they are read live on stage. This unscripted segment is 100% authentic and unbelievably hysterical. The book is available for pre-order now and will be released in April, just in time for Mother’s Day 2018.

What our #BandOfMothers are saying on social:

“The Pump and Dump Show is basically the best thing you can do for yourself as a mom. It’s therapy and wine and laughs and a lifeline all rolled into one.”

“Saw your show last night and I have to say it changed my life. You moms are amazing and the deeper message your share is bigger than amazing. Thank you so much!”

“A much needed night out with my girls and a much needed reminder that solidarity is key to surviving motherhood. You are hilarious!”

“A mom from the audience got up and said it’s been a year and a half since she had a night out. That’s when I fell in love with The Pump and Dump girls who gave that mom a reason to get out and laugh her face off because we all need that. I loved that they were using humor to bring so many women together… They are legit.”