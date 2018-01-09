The Rose To Host Auditions January 9 & 10, 2018 for Wonderland: Alice’s Rock & Roll Adventure

The Rose Theater will host aaudition for adult roles in its 2018 production, Wonderland: Alice’s Rock & Roll Adventure on Tuesday, January 9th at 6:30pm with callbacks on Wednesday, January 10th at 6:30pm. Adults should sign up for an audition time slot at: www.SignUpGenius.com/go/508084FACA729A6F49-wonderland1

Actors of all types are welcome to audition and must come to The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam Street. Auditionees will be asked to come prepared to sing a brief cutting of a song. A dance audition will also be conducted. Actors who play musical instruments are asked to bring them and to demonstrate their level of proficiency. Level of proficiency and the type of instrument are not determinative of casting as much as acting. Some roles may not require the playing of a musical instrument.

Wonderland actors must be available for weeknight and weekend rehearsals between February 27-March 17 as well as weekday and weekend technical rehearsals and performances between March 19-April 8. This is a paid position for adult actors.

Actors of all types are highly encouraged to audition and casting decisions will be made on a basis that is inclusive of disability, race, age, color, national origin, and gender identity.

Email auditions@rosetheater.org with any questions.

About Wonderland: Alice’s Rock & Roll Adventure

The Rose Theater takes you down a daringly different rock-n-roll rabbit hole in this enticing contemporary re-imagining of the Lewis Carroll classic. Join Alice as she encounters the familiar faces of Wonderland whirled together with a wild wide range of modern music styles, from glam rock glitter and pop-hook punk to jangly guitar grinds and stadium anthem swagger. All roads lead to the mysterious Jabberwock, whom Alice must confront in order to discover her own powerful voice.

Anticipated Casting Breakdown and Doubling (Adult actors will inhabit youth roles in this production):