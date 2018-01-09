The Rose To Host Auditions January 9 & 11, 2018 for Curious George: The Golden Meatball

The Rose Theater will host an audition for adult roles in its 2018 production, Curious George & the Golden Meatball, on Tuesday, January 9 at 6:30 pm with callbacks on Thursday, January 11 at 6:30 pm. Adults should sign up for an audition time slot at: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/508084faca729a6f49-curious

Actors of all types are welcome to audition and must come to The Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam Street. Auditionees will be asked to come prepared to sing a brief cutting of a song. A dance audition will also be conducted.

Curious George actors must be available for weekday rehearsals between March 26-April 20 as well as weekday and weekend performances between April 20-April 8. This is a paid position for adult actors.

Actors of all types are highly encouraged to audition and casting decisions will be made on a basis that is inclusive of disability, race, age, color, national origin, and gender identity.Email auditions@rosetheater.org with any questions.

About "Curious George: The Golden Meatball"Everyone’s favorite little monkey and his trusty human companion, The Man with the Yellow Hat, bring their fun-filled friendship to The Rose stage in this live musical delight. And this time George’s endless curiosity--and a big-hearted desire to help his neighborhood friend and chef, Luigi--takes him on a whirlwind, worldwide adventure to Europe for The Golden Meatball culinary competition.

Anticipated Casting Breakdown and Doubling

Actor #1- Painter / Delivery Person / Nettie / Chef O' Malley

Actor #2- Doorman / Cook / Phinneas' Crowd / Delivery Person / American Tourist / Frankie Sidecar

Actor #3- George

Actor #4- Man with the Yellow Hat

Actor #5- Carpenter / Delivery Person / Chef Pisghetti / Painter / Dramatic Announcer

Actor #6- Painter / Delivery Person / Cook / Phinneas