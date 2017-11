The Safes, a lo-fi garage-pop three-piece out of Chicago, are touring behind their new album brimming with sunny, catchy earworms -- fittingly titled "Tasty Waves." Their stop in Omaha sees them on a bill with two of Omaha's best, The Broke Loose and The Ramparts, joining forces for a raucous, toast-raising night of melodic, original rock'n'roll.