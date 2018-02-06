The Walking Dead Trivia at The Waiting Room

Tuesday Feb 6 at The Waiting Room Lounge

THE WALKING DEAD TRIVIA

Dave Campbell and Chris Metry hosts the first ever The Walking Dead Trivia at the prestigious Waiting Room Lounge. Done in the traditional pub quiz format. Form teams and square off against everyone in the room for ultimate world of the Walking Dead supremacy and bragging rights. We will cover everything from season 1 to the most current season on AMC.

Prizes from Omaha Steaks, Midwest Elite Concerts, Bath & Body Works,PWP Live and more TBA!!!!! We will have zombie films playing on the projector screen and fun Halloween music through The Waiting Rooms amazing sound system.

Dave Campbell is the owner/operator of Midwest Elite Concerts, one of the producers of the new music mondays concerts series and The Waiting Rooms wrestling Trivia, Horror Movie Trivia, sci-fi/fantasy trivia and Disney trivia events. Self proclaimed horror enthusiast since 1982.

Chris Metry is the owner of PWP Live, a local professional wrestling organization that hosts monthly wrestling events at The Waiting Room Lounge.

This all ages event has free admission.Doors at 7, event at 8!