Thick Paint / Anna McCellan / Dilute

https://www.facebook.com/events/1826979390926400/
Thick Paint - quietly nice and sleazy i find comfort in a feeling of nausea and face contorting song structure. come see this for yourself! fun!
https://thickpaint.bandcamp.com/
Anna McClellan - Best new worst music you've heard in awhile
https://annamcclellan.bandcamp.com/
https://majesticlitter.bandcamp.com/
Dilute dīˈlo͞ot / Sounds like stepping through
broken glass and slime.
https://dilute.bandcamp.com/releaseshttps://dilute.bandcamp.com/releases
$5.00 21+