Three The Hard Way

No Cover / 18+

Doors at 8pm

Three the Hard Way features co-hosts Jeremy Plumb and Matt Blevins in a new type of comedy show where guest comics do completely improvised crowd-work sets, engaging directly with the audience as the hosts attempt to derail their attempts. The audience gets to experience what it's like to hang out with a group of stand-up comedians as we all give each other a hard time. It is spontaneous and an incredibly fun time. Expect the unexpected!