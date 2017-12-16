Through Fire w/ dangerkids, Righteous Vendetta, & American Sin

Through Fire

with dangerkids, Righteous Vendetta, & American Sin

Tickets: $10 ADV / $12 DOS

On sale 10/6 at 10am: http://bit.ly/2yEamv4

ALL AGES Doors at 7pm

Hailing from Omaha, Nebraska - hard rock outfit Through Fire have quickly made a name for themselves nationally. Since signing with Sumerian Records and releasing their debut album just over a year ago, the band has reached #1 on iTunes, #1 on Billboards Mainstream Rock Recurrent Chart, Top 10 in the country at Active Rock, over 15 million streams and have toured coast to coast as support for Seether, Black Stone Cherry and All That Remains. They have also played some of the biggest festivals in the country including Louder Than Life, Sonic Boom and more. Through Fire recently signed with one of the world's leading booking/entertainment agencies, AGI. They join a powerhouse roster of artists such as Metallica, Linkin Park, Volbeat and others. The band will embark on their first North American headline tour throughout November and December, ending right here in Omaha!