Thursday Blues Matinees feat. Zac Harmon

The Thursday Blues Matinees and The Blues Society of Omaha both began in 1996 at 96th & L St., then known as The 18th Amendment Saloon. The series moved to The Music Box (7777 Cass St.) in 2000, returning to 96th & L as Murphy's Lounge in 2002. The series moved to SHAG (707 N. 114th St.) in 2006, until noise complaints after a couple of months sent it back to 96th & L St., where it has continued ever since. The 21st Saloon operated 2012-2017.

Highlights of The Blues Matinee series include legendary (now deceased) artists Junior Wells, Buckwheat Zydeco, KoKo Taylor, and Magic Slim.

The Blues Society of Omaha is thrilled that we have found a landing spot for the Blues Matinees series and hope you will be joining us at Chrome Lounge in February, and possibly beyond.