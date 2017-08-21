Total Solar Eclipse Unity Yoga Under the Path

Join Lotus House of Yoga and the Nebraska Yoga Community for a special yoga class celebrating this OMazing event. Mary Clare Sweet & Anne Sweet will lead this vinyasa sun saluting yoga class that will be an all levels class suitable for beginners to advanced. You will need to bring a towel or a yoga mat and eyes wide open to view the coolest celestial event of our lifetimes.

A total solar eclipse will occur on Monday, August 21, 2017. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the image of the Sun for a viewer on Earth. A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon's apparent diameter is larger than the Sun's, blocking all direct sunlight, turning day into darkness. Totality occurs in a narrow path across Earth's surface, with the partial solar eclipse visible over a surrounding region thousands of kilometers wide.

The city of Humboldt will be accomadating guests with overnight camping the evening before. They will take reservations for sites with electrical hookups for the regular rate of $15.00 per night Friday August 18th through Monday August 21st. They will have 20 available on a first-come, first-serve basis with pre-payment. They will also make tent camping available for $7.00 per night. Bathrooms are available and they will have the swimming pool bath house open for showers each morning. To make reservations, contact the City of Humboldt at (402) 862-2171 to reserve during their normal business hours (8:00 am to 4:30 pm). Sites with electrical hookups are located on the west side of the west lake. These sites will be numbered and reserved by number. Tent camping is all around the west lake, as it has the most shade and access to bathroom.

There is a small grocery store, gas station and food mart in Humboldt. Guests are responsible for picking up after themselves and honoring this unique invitation! Any questions contact Anne Sweet at annesweet@lotushouseofyoga.com