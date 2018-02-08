Trap x Soul - Omaha at The Waiting Room

http://bit.ly/2lhFYSn

The Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple St., Omaha, Nebraska 68104

TRAP x SOUL presented by Everythang’s Kosher, Delreece, and 1% Productions. Sponsored by One Ten Music.

What do you get when you infuse soul and R&B into rap music? - Trap Soul!

Trap x Soul incorporates the city's creative artist, giving their favorite hip hop songs an R&B twist through mashup covers. Featured in the show are Shauna B, E Rawq, A’ Mone’, and all the way from L.A. Omaha’s own Tierre Maclin. 

This event is truly unique, and not one to miss. 

Hosted by Delreece 

Sounds provided by DJ 2Kosher 

$10 Advanced tickets ~ $12 day of the show

On sale now: http://bit.ly/2lhFYSn

Doors open at 8pm | Show begins at 9pm

The Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple St., Omaha, Nebraska 68104
http://bit.ly/2lhFYSn
