Trap x Soul - Omaha at The Waiting Room

TRAP x SOUL presented by Everythang’s Kosher, Delreece, and 1% Productions. Sponsored by One Ten Music.

What do you get when you infuse soul and R&B into rap music? - Trap Soul!

Trap x Soul incorporates the city's creative artist, giving their favorite hip hop songs an R&B twist through mashup covers. Featured in the show are Shauna B, E Rawq, A’ Mone’, and all the way from L.A. Omaha’s own Tierre Maclin.

This event is truly unique, and not one to miss.

Hosted by Delreece

Sounds provided by DJ 2Kosher

$10 Advanced tickets ~ $12 day of the show

On sale now: http://bit.ly/2lhFYSn

Doors open at 8pm | Show begins at 9pm