Tickets: $17 ADV / $20 DOS - On Sale 11/4 at 12pm: http://bit.ly/
ALL AGES | Doors at 8PM
From San Diego, California, award-winning reggae group Tribal Seeds have become known for their spiritually driven, refreshing rock vibe they have infused with the roots style of reggae music. Originally started by two brothers, Steven Rene Jacobo (lyrics, vocals, guitar) and Tony-Ray Jacobo (producer). Tribal Seeds now boasts six members, including: Carlos Verdugo (drums), Victor Navarro (bass), E.N Young (keyboards, vocals) & Ryan Gonzo (guitar, vocals), Luis Castillo (keys, vocals).
Info
The Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple St., Omaha, Nebraska 68104 View Map