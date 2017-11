Turn It Up

No Cover / 6pm / ALL AGES

Turn it Up! is an 8-week program designed to educate young musicians on their instruments and different genres of music. At the end of the program students give a rock concert showcasing their abilities and songs. The concert will be December 3, 6-8 pm at the Reverb Lounge in Benson. Come help support these musicians and live music. Open and free to the public!