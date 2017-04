This photography exhibit documents the tradition of baking bread as an art form with images of the bread from the international bakery. Opening Reception is April 28, from 6-8 p.m.

Hours of operation: Monday-Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m..

For more details call 402-731-1137