Come celebrate Cali Commons's 4th birthday with an evening of live paintings, music, food/beverages, & cat charactures!

The evening will start with a competitive (4ft. x 2ft.) painting session between Cali Common's own Luke Armstrong & Molly Nicklin. We will end the night with a colabrative (4ft. x 6ft.) painting between anyone interested in participating; (painting supplies will be provided by us).

Join us if you can, we'd love to see you & share what Cali Commons has planned for the future!!