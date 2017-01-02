UNO BOCH Festival

The University of Nebraska at Omaha School of Music presents the closing concert of the seventh annual BOCH Festival featuring the region’s finest high school brass, woodwind, percussion, string and vocal musicians performing with nationally recognized guest conductors Dr. Joshua Kearney, Dr. Karen Fannin, Prof. Barry Ford, and Dr. Derrick Fox.

Google Calendar - UNO BOCH Festival - 2017-01-29 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UNO BOCH Festival - 2017-01-29 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UNO BOCH Festival - 2017-01-29 13:30:00 iCalendar - UNO BOCH Festival - 2017-01-29 13:30:00

Holland Center 1200 Douglas St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Built with Metro Publisher™