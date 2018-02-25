UNO Friends of Art Masters & Music

2017-18 Masters & Music: Enriching the Omaha Community - How the arts help to enhance and define our community and what it means to artists to be an Omahan.

A Series Blending Artistic Imagery and Musical Composition

UNO Art Gallery in the Weber Fine Arts Building

5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Join fellow art lovers for a casual evening of exploration and entertainment. Artistic and musical insights are presented in the intimate setting of the UNO Art gallery. Engage in conversation with the guest artists during the wine and goodies reception that follows. All proceeds go directly to the scholarship fund for UNO students in studio art, art history, and art education.

February 25, 2018 Masters and Music: Community Enrichment - How individual artists have enhanced our community through their talents and creativity.

Kristin Pluhacek lives and works in Omaha, Nebraska. Her drawings and paintings have been exhibited extensively in Midwestern fine arts galleries and museums, and her work is represented in numerous public and private collections. Dan McCarthy is a piano player and songwriter from Omaha. He plays at Pageturners Lounge, has released five albums of original songs, and accompanied three silent films at Film Streams, with a mix of classic ragtime and original compositions. He will be joined by special guest, trombonist Luke Annis.