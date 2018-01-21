UNO Friends of Art Masters & Music

2017-18 Friends of ART Masters & Music Series: Enriching the Omaha Community

A Series Blending Artistic Imagery and Musical Composition

UNO Art Gallery in the Weber Fine Arts Building

Join fellow art lovers for a casual evening of exploration and entertainment. Artistic and musical insights are presented in the intimate setting of the UNO Art gallery. Engage in conversation with the guest artists during the wine and goodies reception that follows. All proceeds go directly to the scholarship fund for UNO students in studio art, art history, and art education.

Admission is $15 for the public and free for UNO students with their MAV ID. To purchase tickets or to find membership information go to http://foaomaha.org/ or Friends of Art, (UNO) on Facebook

January 21, 2018 Educational Enrichment

Our community is enriched by the power of educational resources and those who are the product of our schools. This program is in correlation with the UNO Art Gallery juried exhibition of Art & Art History graduates and alumni. The speakers for this program were selected from the juried finalists.

Andrew Acker is a native of Nebraska who is currently living in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. As a painter and sculptor, Acker likes to work with characters from nature to explore human feelings of isolation and wonder. He also works as a scenic artist for the Milwaukee First Stage Children’s Theater and previously, Heartland Scenic Studio in Omaha, Nebraska.

Jordan Acker Anderson serves as Associate Professor of Art and Department Chair of Art & Graphic Design for Mount Mary University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She completed her Masters of Fine Arts at the University of Iowa and her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Acker Anderson’s interest in social justice motivates the imagery within her compositions. She uses personal iconography to explore intentions for peace and reconciliation.

Music will be provided by UNO School of Music graduate, Samuel Bertino. As a musician and advocate for the arts, Samuel is active in the artistic community of Omaha. He made his concerto debut in December of 2015 after winning the Heartland Philharmonic Orchestra Concerto and Aria Competition. He is interested in contemporary classical music, has performed with multiple new music ensembles and was a featured soloist for the 2016 Omaha Under the Radar Festival.