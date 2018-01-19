Vago at The Waiting Room - 8th Annual Rock & Roll Burns Nicht

Vago

The Electroliners, 24 Hour Cardlock

Tickets: $10

On sale now: http://bit.ly/2kMjbxP

all ages / doors at 8pm

Vago has been an Omaha icon for over ten years. Rooted in the alt-rock tradition of artists like Bob Mould, Cracker and Elvis Costello, they mix in the sounds of Americana and Southern rock. Vago has toured to both coasts and is playing regionally throughout the Midwest. They have received college radio play in 48 states, DC and Canada and have been nominated for Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards for both “Best Rock” and “Best Americana/Country”.

The 8th annual Vago Rock and Roll Burns Nicht is the bands take on a traditional Burns supper. Burns suppers are a worldwide celebration of the original rock star Robert Burns and his songs and poetry. It has evolved into a general celebration of all things Scottish and is a national holiday in Scotland. Vago’s version will include the traditional address to the haggis performed by the Rev. Pfloyd, toasts to the lads and lasses, bagpipers with haggis and other Scottish fare provided by Dire Lion.

Dress the part! Drink Scotch Whisky! Kilts and plenty of tartan and plaid will be seen on this night!

Ticket includes a plate of Scottish cuisine from The Dire Lion Grille & Chippy!