Vaudeville at Bordel

Bordel 1721 W Division St, Chicago, Illinois 60622

Join us for Vaudeville at Bordel, voted one of “The 11 Hottest Burlesque Shows In Chicago” by the Thrillist. Vaudeville, curated by Sally Marvel and AJ Le Sacc, is a weekly theater of sensational burlesque, strong magic, and unique sideshow acts. Patrons can enjoy a sumptuous evening of sizzling entertainment and late night revelry with exquisite craft cocktails and Spanish tapas from Black Bull’s Kitchen served late.

2 shows starting at 10:30PM. Must be 21+. No cover but reservations for booth seating can be made at bordelchicago.com

Bordel 1721 W Division St, Chicago, Illinois 60622 View Map
