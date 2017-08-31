Join us for Vaudeville at Bordel, voted one of “The 11 Hottest Burlesque Shows In Chicago” by the Thrillist. Vaudeville, curated by Sally Marvel and AJ Le Sacc, is a weekly theater of sensational burlesque, strong magic, and unique sideshow acts. Patrons can enjoy a sumptuous evening of sizzling entertainment and late night revelry with exquisite craft cocktails and Spanish tapas from Black Bull’s Kitchen served late.

2 shows starting at 10:30PM. Must be 21+. No cover but reservations for booth seating can be made at bordelchicago.com