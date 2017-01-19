Verbal Gumbo moves to a new location!

A monthly third-Thursday spoken word night at our new location in Omaha, NE created, hosted and co-founded by Michelle Troxclai...r & Withlove,Felicia.

Crabby about the political climate? Want some okra change? Just want to discuss your relationshrimps– or the andouille sausage in your life? Well, Verbal Gumbo is here with some hot, spicey flava with a side o’ rice and rhythm. This is the spoken word event that promotes our rich diversity of culture and style. Bring your spoon to the Omaha Rockets Kanteen, every 3rd Thursday to spice up your life.

Omaha Rokets Kanteen

2401 Lake Street Omaha, Ne

Doors open at 7pm/Show kicks off 8ish

$7 at the door

Food to purchase & Vendors

Poetry open mic list open until 9:30pm