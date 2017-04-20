A monthly third-Thursday spoken word night at the Omaha Rockets Kanteen in Omaha, NE created, hosted and co-founded by Michelle Troxclair & Withlove,Felicia. Crabby about the political climate? Want some okra change? Just want to discuss your relationshrimps– or the andouille sausage in your life? Well, Verbal Gumbo is here with some hot, spicey flava with a side o’ rice and rhythm. This is the spoken word event that promotes our rich diversity of culture and style. 7 pm / 21+ / $7