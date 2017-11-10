VETERANS DAY – FREE WEEKEND

Veterans and their families enjoy complimentary admission all weekend long, November 10-12, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. Just show your military ID at the front desk. The Durham Museum proudly supports our military and their families and want to thank all who serve our country!

SPECIAL APPEARANCE – FRIDAY ONLY

Salute to the Military Tour: New Locomotive to Arrive in OmahaFriday, November 1011:15AM arrival & 4:45PM departure

Pay tribute to the U.S. armed forces with Union Pacific’s newly unveiled locomotive, No. 1943, The Spirit, at The Durham Museum. This is only the 16th commemorative locomotive presented in Union Pacific’s 155-year history, UP No. 1943’s Omaha stop is part of a multi-state Salute to the Military tour. It spotlights Union Pacific’s relationship with thousands of veterans who helped build America after defending the United States.

The museum will open its trackside doors for guests to view No. 1943 up close and take photos. Regular museum admission applies, free for members and veterans/their families.