"Vanities" A Show of New work by Vincent Hron at Anderson O'Brien Fine Art

Anderson O’Brien Fine Art, 1108 Jackson Street in Omaha’s Old Market, presents Vincent Hron’s “Vanitas” with an artist reception on June 9 from 5 -8 p.m.

Vincent Hron was born in 1961 in Omaha and received his BFA in painting/drawing from Drake University in 1984 and his MFA in painting from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor in 1987. He was a guest artist of the Statliche Kunst Academi in Karlsruhe, Germany in 1987-88 then became an instructor of painting, drawing, and printmaking at Bellevue University and instructor of drawing and design at Metro Community College of Omaha. He has since left his teaching positions in Omaha for a teaching position at Bloomsburg College in Pennsylvania. His work has been exhibited nationally, is in many public and private collections, and has received numerous awards.

Hron is widely known for his paintings. His works depict an unreal reality through their use of bright colors and exaggerated perspectives that evoke a sense of uneasiness in the viewer.