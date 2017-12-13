Virgin Mary Pistol Grip / Stonebelly / LowLongSignal LIVE!

VIRGIN MARY PISTOL GRIP

ALL AGES Doors at 7pm VIRGIN MARY PISTOL GRIP brings a unique sound to the Omaha, NE music scene. With lyrics poetically describing internal struggles, their latest album, Secret Codes, showcases the band’s authenticity and depth of emotion. Their music has received positive reviews and has been described as “3 a.m. manic poetry sessions put to music.”Virgin Mary Pistol Grip (VMPG) released Secret Codes, a follow-up five track EP to their self-titled debut album on September 22, 2017. Tracks were recorded with L.A. producer, Bob Marlette, who has previously worked with artists such as Tracy Chapman, Shinedown and Rob Zombie. Working with Bob Marlette has been an amazing and invaluable experience for the band.Secret Codes was recorded at Omaha’s Make Believe Studios and at Blue Room Studios in Los Angeles. The album is available for purchase online at iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby, and at music stores in Omaha. VMPG’s music can also be streamed on Spotify, iHeartRadio and Apple Music.

Stonebelly - is a Lincoln, NE based groove-oriented power-trio that blends solid songwriting with elements of Rock, Blues, Reggae, and Psychedelia - forming a sound that is rootsy, rockin’ & funky with passionate vocals, solid musicianship, solid songwriting.Winning crowds over with their multi-genre blend of rock music. After releasing their debut CD 'Free Spirit : Lost Soul' in 2012, they released their follow-up record 'Perspectives & Perceptions' in 2014 which helped put them on the map. Named one of the top Nebraska bands to watch out for by national publication Paste magazine, they are currently touring and working on material for a new album - Look for a late 2018 release date. Until then check out a Stonebelly live show when they come to your town.