Join tbd. dance collective for When Visible, a MOVEMENT series performance exploring the power of light. Performances will take place at KANEKO on March 2 and March 3 from 8 - 9:30 PM. Tickets are $10 for General Public, $5 for Students and FREE for KANEKO Members.

When Visible is an original dance performance exploring the presence and absence of light and the power it has to illuminate and absorb perceptions of feelings and reality. When experiencing light, the mind is often drawn to the visible, however there is an entire spectrum that we cannot see. Using movement, original sound design, and the interactive visual art within the light exhibition, the dancers will create an immersive experience that invites audience members to examine the purpose, balance, and existence of both light and darkness and the effect both have on more than just our sight.

Presented by KANEKO and tbd. Dance Collective, the MOVEMENT series will present site specific, multidisciplinary performances focused on modern and contemporary dance. Performances will investigate the choreographic process, foster collaboration, and challenge audience perceptions of dance as an art form. There is a universal nature to the human condition, movement found within dance can be one of the most powerful tools of communication we possess and provide the medium in which we connect.