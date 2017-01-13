Watie White Opening Reception

Watie White opens on the evening of January 19th, 2017, and runs through March 19th, 2017, in the Garden of the Zodiac Gallery, 1042 Howard Street.

to Google Calendar - Watie White Opening Reception - 2017-01-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Watie White Opening Reception - 2017-01-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Watie White Opening Reception - 2017-01-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Watie White Opening Reception - 2017-01-19 19:00:00

Garden of the Zodiac 1046 Howard St., main level of the Old Market Passageway, Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Built with Metro Publisher™