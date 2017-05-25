A Weekend of Southern Witchery with Mama C

May 25th - 28th Mama C will be bringing her unique brand of Tennessee charm, wisdom, and wit to Hearthside Candles & Curios.

There will be a free meet 'n greet to kick things off on Thursday 5/25/17 at 5pm, and then Mama C will be doing several classes and talks over the weekend! She will also be doing a limited number of private readings while she's here.

You don't want to miss out on meeting this fabulously witchy woman!

Schedule of classes during the event weekend:

Each class fee is $30

Thursday 5/25

-5pm-6pm Meet & Greet (FREE)

-7pm-9pm Breaking With Traditions Class

Friday 5/26

-11am-12:30pm Maintaining Your Spirituality in a Toxic Environment Workshop

-1pm-2:30pm Minding Your Magical Manners Workshop

-7pm-9pm Mama C's Witchery 101 Class

Saturday 5/27

-10am-12:30pm Witch Crafting Class

-1pm-3pm Mama C's Pendulum Class

-7pm-9pm Mama C's Witchery 102 Class

Sunday 5/28

-2pm-4pm Reverse the Curse Class

In between classes and readings Mama C will be available in-store at Hearthside Candles & Curios for some Q&A for anyone who wants to stop by and chat, or who may have questions for her about her many different Mama Creepy brand of products!

For those who are interested in attending ALL of the classes, we are offering a limited number of Weekend Witchery Passes! The Weekend Witchery Pass is only $200 and includes attendance to all classes and workshops(a $240 value), a special laminated Witch Pass card signed by Mama C, and also a very special Mama C Swag Bag that includes special editions charms and other items handmade by Mama C herself! There are only 15 of these passes available so act fast, these will go very quickly!

To sign up for classes or readings please stop by or call Hearthside (402) 502-9928.

For more information check out www.facebook.com/hearthsideshop