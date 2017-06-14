Fontenelle Forest is hosting a day camp June 14-16 (8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.) designed specifically for young people ages 6-11 who use wheelchairs. It is titled “Wheeling Through the Forest – Have to Have a Habitat”. This camp is designed for wheelchair cruisers with an adult/teen companion.

“We have many kids in wheelchairs come on class fieldtrips. They enjoy their time in the forest just as much as anyone else, so we recognized the need for a camp where they can enjoy summer in the forest just like everyone else,” said educator Kate Murphy.

The camp will focus on the following:

What does a plant or animal need to survive?

How are they adapted to meet these needs?

Are there differences between a forest and a wetlands habitat?

Through searching for critters within their habitats, meeting resident animals up close, doing experiments and getting crafty, campers will reveal the answer to these questions. Campers will spend a day in the wetlands concentrating on the world of fish and other aquatic life and take a tour of Raptor Woodland Refuge, all while exploring what it means to have to have a habitat.

“We believe everyone benefits from spending time in the forest – fresh air, the quiet space away from urban development, the opportunities to learn from the land and animals,” said Merica Whitehall, executive director of Fontenelle Forest. “We strive to be a place for people of all ages and physical abilities to enjoy nature, from wheelchair-friendly boardwalks to opportunities to have encounters with raptors without walking too far at all at our Raptor Woodland Refuge.”

Fontenelle Forest also has wheelchairs and motorized scooters for guests to use every day. Cost: $135 for members / $200 for non-members Register online at fontenelleforest.org/camps