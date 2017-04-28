When You Wish Upon a Magnum

Magnum Pro returns to Sokol Auditorium on Friday, April 28th! This event will be a fundraising event for Nebraska Make A Wish, and it will feature all of your favorite Magnum Pro stars to include:-Magnum Pro Champion, JC Slater-Redwing-Joey Anderson-Jaysin Strife-Donnie Peppercricket-Cold Stone Tim Boston-Magnum Pro Tag Champions, TJ Benson and Jayden Draigo-And MORE!See all the fallout from Anniversary Vol.6 and find out what is next for Magnum Pro after being hijacked by Now This is Wrestling.