Friday, April 28, 6 pmJoin us in celebrating the 10 year anniversary of the Kent Bellows Mentoring Program at WISHBONE!6 pm - Cocktails & Hors d'oeuvresConAgra Foods Atrium7 pm - KBMP Teen Salon featuring a fashion show, musical performances, and animations by local teens.The Salon portion of the evening is free and open to all.Witherspoon Concert Hall8 pm - Dessert & CoffeeStorz Fountain CourtLocation: Joslyn Art MuseumTickets are $50 and can be purchased online. Questions? Contact Agne Dizona at 402-661-3887 or at by email.

Joslyn Art Museum presents a special evening of art, inspiration, and fun at the fifth annual Wishbone event supporting Joslyn’s Kent Bellows Mentoring Program (KBMP) on Friday, April 28, from 6 to 9 pm. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and a student performance salon will create an unforgettable evening marking the ten year anniversary of the Kent Bellows Mentoring Program.

The event begins at 6 pm with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres in Joslyn’s ConAgra Foods Atrium. At 7 pm, guests will move to the Witherspoon Concert Hall for the KBMP Teen Salon, a performance featuring fashion, music, and media art by KBMP students (the Salon portion of the evening is free and open to the public). Following the show, dessert and coffee will be served in the Storz Fountain Court. A highlight of the evening is recognition of Peter Cales, recipient of the annual Mentor Achievement Award. Cales has been with KBMP since 2011, serving as a mentor in the Artist in Residence program.

Suggested attire for Wishbone is casual chic. Reservations are $50 and may be made through April 21, at www.joslyn.org > Calendar of Events > April 28. Questions? Contact Agne Dizona, Joslyn’s foundation giving and major donor manager, at (402) 661-3887.

Wishbone Event Sponsors: Phyllis Bellows, Julie and Charles Burt, Robin and James Griess, Teri and Carl Gumbiner, Jane and Hugh Hunt, Julie and Steve Kenney, Claudia Martin, Jane Potter and Dan Schafer, Magan and Tim Smith, and Debra and Douglas Wesselmann. Special thanks to the Wishbone Collective: Julie and Charles Burt, Robin and James Griess, Claudia Martin, Magan and Tim Smith, Debra and Douglas “Otis XII” Wesselmann, and Margaret Block West and Larry West.