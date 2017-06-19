The Wiz: Monday Night Movie at Midtown Crossing

At sundown on Monday, June 19, Film Streams will partner with Midtown Crossing for a free Monday Night at the Movies presentation of Sidney Lumet’s THE WIZ. This beloved reimagining of THE WIZARD OF OZ stars Diana Ross as a Manhattan school teacher whisked away to an enchanted city. The only person in this magical land who can help her return home is The Wiz (Richard Pryor), so she sets off to find him with the help of the Scarecrow (Michael Jackson), the Tin Man (Nipsey Russell) and the Cowardly Lion (Ted Ross).

Lawn seating opens at 5 pm in Turner Park, located between Dodge and Farnam Streets along Turner Blvd. Monday Night at the Movies, sponsored by the University of Nebraska Omaha, will run throughout the summer.

For more information, questions or requests, please contact Patrick Kinney at (402) 933-0259 x 11 or patrick@filmstreams.org.

For more information about Midtown Crossing, please visit www.MidtownCrossing.com or contact Molly Skold at (402) 598-9676 or molly.skold@mutualofomaha.com.