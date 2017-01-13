Women's March on Omaha

Info
CenturyLink Center Omaha 455 N. 10th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
On January 21, 2017 thousands will unite in Washington, DC for the Women’s March on Washington. For those who cannot make it to DC, please join us as we march in Omaha! We will march to show our solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families -- recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our wonderful city and this country.
