WrestleRama

The Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple St., Omaha, Nebraska 68104

PWP WrestleRama returns featuring over a dozen teams including:

  • PWP Champion – PAT POWERS
  • PWP Tag Team Champions – GUNS & BEER – DUKE CORNELL & DARREN “MOONSHINE” RUSSELL
  • PWP Rising Phoenix Champion – CON ARTIEST

Tickets just $10 in advance, $13 day of, while they last!!

Advance tickets available at Ted and Wally's Premium Homemade Ice Cream (both Old Market and Benson locations) or online at http://bit.ly/2iZgLKH

Doors open at 7:00 PM, action kicks off at 8!!

