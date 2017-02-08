PWP WrestleRama returns featuring over a dozen teams including:
- PWP Champion – PAT POWERS
- PWP Tag Team Champions – GUNS & BEER – DUKE CORNELL & DARREN “MOONSHINE” RUSSELL
- PWP Rising Phoenix Champion – CON ARTIEST
Tickets just $10 in advance, $13 day of, while they last!!
Advance tickets available at Ted and Wally's Premium Homemade Ice Cream (both Old Market and Benson locations) or online at http://bit.ly/2iZgLKH
Doors open at 7:00 PM, action kicks off at 8!!
Info
The Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple St., Omaha, Nebraska 68104 View Map