Wyman Heights Neighborhood Tour

The 2017 Restoration Exchange Omaha Historic Neighborhood Tour will feature 12 properties in the Wyman Heights neighborhood. Located just north of Interstate 680 on North 29th and North 30th Streets, the area offers a mix of Tudor Revival and Mid-Century Modern and Craftsman homes with an incredible view of the Missouri River and Downtown Omaha.

In addition, the tour will offer the opportunity to get inside three historic Florence sites: the Florence Mill, the Florence Depot, and the Bank of Florence, Omaha’s oldest building still standing.

Purchase tickets and park the day of the tour at Florence City Hall. Tickets are $15 each or 2 for $25. Tickets include a tour booklet filled with a history of the tour sites and neighborhood. The tour route is 0.6 miles–the homes are only accessible via shuttle from Florence City Hall or by bicycle.

All of the proceeds will benefit Restoration Exchange Omaha’s efforts to educate and motivate the area to preserve our older homes, buildings and neighborhoods.

For more information visit: http://www.restorationexchange.org/events/fall-neighborhood-tour/